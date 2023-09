FREEDOM PARK TO HOST 9/11 FLAG RETIREMENT CEREMONY

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK WILL HOST A SPECIAL CEREMONY TONIGHT ON THIS ANNIVERSARY OF THE SEPTEMBER 11TH ATTACK ON AMERICA,

PARK DIRECTOR MIKE NEWHOUSE SAYS THE PATRIOT’S DAY EVENT WILL FEATURE A FLAG RETIREMENT CEREMONY AND WRAPS OF A THREE DAY EXHIBIT OF A HALF SCALE REPLICA OF THE TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER:

TOMB3 OC……AT A TIME. :23

NEWHOUSE SAYS IT IS A SOLEMN CEREMONY:

FLAGS1 OC…………FOR THE FLAGS. :25

IF YOU HAVE NEVER BEEN TO A FLAG RETIREMENT CEREMONY BEFORE, YOU MAY BE BOTH SURPRISED AND MOVED BY WHAT OCCURS:

FLAGS2 OC….WHERE THE ASHES GO. :26

THE FLAG RETIREMENT CEREMONY WILL TAKE PLACE OUTSIDE OF THE BRIGADIER GENERAL BUD AND DORIS DAY INTERPRETIVE CENTER AROUND 8 P.M.