DRIVER INVOLVED IN FATAL HINTON CRASH IDENTIFIED

PLYMOUTH COUNTY AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER OF A VEHICLE THAT STRUCK FOUR OTHER VEHICLES IN HINTON, IOWA SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 26-YEAR-OLD RYAN MAIER OF SIOUX CITY DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUFFERED WHEN THE GOLD NISSAN SENTRA HE WAS DRIVING SIDESWIPED AN S-U-V STOPPED AT THE RED LIGHT AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 75 AND C-60 JUST AFTER 1:30 P.M.

THE NISSAN THEN STRUCK THREE OTHER VEHICLES BEFORE COMING TO A STOP IN THE MIDDLE OF THE INTERSECTION.

WITNESSES TOLD THE SHERIFF’S PERSONNEL THAT MAIER’S VEHICLE WAS DRIVING AT AN EXCESSIVE SPEED WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED.

THE VEHICLE HAD BEEN REPORTED STOLEN FROM SIOUX CITY EARLIER SATURDAY.

FIVE PEOPLE IN ONE OF THE VEHICLES MAIER STRUCK SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.