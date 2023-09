ONE PERSON DEAD AS STOLEN VEHICLE CRASHES INTO 4 OTHER VEHICLES IN HINTON

ONE PERSON DEAD AS STOLEN VEHICLE CRASHES INTO 4 OTHER VEHICLES IN...

ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND FIVE PEOPLE WERE INJURED IN A MULTI VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN HINTON SATURDAY AFTERNOON.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 75 AND C-60 AT THE STOPLIGHT JUST AFTER 1:30 P.M. WHEN A GOLD NISSAN SENTRA CAME SPEEDING NORTHBOUND THROUGH HINTON AND SIDESWIPED AN S-U-V STOPPED AT THE RED LIGHT.

THE NISSAN THEN STRUCK A CAR STOPPED AT THE RED LIGHT AND THE HIT A THIRD AND A FOURTH VEHICLE BEFORE COMING TO A STOP IN THE MIDDLE OF THE INTERSECTION.

THE MALE DRIVER OF THE NISSAN WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

A PASSENGER IN THE THIRD VEHICLE STRUCK WAS TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO ORANGE CITY HEALTH CARE WITH MINOR INJURIES.

FOUR CHILDREN IN THAT VEHICLE WERE TREATED AT THE SCENE.

THE NISSAN SENTRA THAT STRUCK THE FOUR VEHICLES WAS REPORTED STOLEN FROM SIOUX CITY EARLIER SATURDAY.

THE DECEASED MALE RIVER HAS YET TO BE IDENTIFIED BY AUTHORITIES WHO ARE WORKING WITH THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER TO TRY AND DETERMINE HIS IDENTITY.