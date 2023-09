SUMMIT PIPELINE RECEIVING SOME SOUTH DAKOTA OPPOSITION

SOUTH DAKOTA’S PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION APPEARS TO BE ON THE VERGE OF DENYING A PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION PERMIT TO IOWA-BASED SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

SDSUMMIT OC…SOQ. :40

SUMMIT COULD RESUBMIT ITS CONSTRUCTION PERMIT APPLICATION IN SOUTH DAKOTA IF IT GETS WAIVERS FROM COUNTIES OR CHANGES THE PIPELINE ROUTE IN THE STATE.

SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS HAS PROPOSED A TWO-THOUSAND MILE PIPELINE THROUGH IOWA AND FOUR OTHER STATES TO SHIP LIQUID CARBON FROM MIDWEST ETHANOL PLANTS TO UNDERGROUND STORAGE IN NORTH DAKOTA.

………………………..