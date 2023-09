FREEDOM PARK TO HOST TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER REPLICA

SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK IS HOSTING A SPECIAL TEMPORARY EXHIBIT THROUGH MONDAY.

PARK DIRECTOR MIKE NEWHOUSE SAYS A HALF SCALE REPLICA OF THE TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER WILL BE ON DISPLAY STARTING SATURDAY INSIDE THE BRIGADIER GENERAL BUD AND DORIS DAY INTERPRETIVE CENTER:

NEWHOUSE SAYS IT’S AN EMOTIONAL EXPERIENCE FOR VETERANS AND FAMILIES OF THOSE WHO SERVED WHO VISIT THE TOMB AS WELL AS THE PARK’S PERMANENT HALF SCALE REPLICA OF THE VIETNAM WAR MEMORIAL WALL:

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY LEGION AND DAKOTA COUNTY VFW AUXILIARY WILL HOST AN OPENING CEREMONY SATURDAY AT NOON AS A COLOR GUARD, TAPS AND A GUN SALUTE WILL TAKE PLACE.

NEWHOUSE SAYS ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH, A CEREMONY AND A FLAG RETIREMENT WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE AT DUSK (AROUND 8 PM) OUTSIDE AT SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK:

THE TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN SOLDIER EXHIBIT WILL BE ON DISPLAY SATURDAY FROM NOON UNTIL 8 P.M. AND SUNDAY FROM NOON UNTIL 6 P.M., AS WELL AS MONDAY FROM FOUR P.M. UNTIL NINE.

THE DISPLAY IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE AMERICAN LEGION POST 697, SIOUX CITY SCOTTISH RITE, AND SIOUX CITY YORK RITE.