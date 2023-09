FIRE DAMAGES SIOUX CITY WESTSIDE HOME

AN EARLY MORNING FIRE FRIDAY DAMAGED A WESTSIDE HOME IN SIOUX CITY.

SMOKE WAS COMING FROM THE HOME AT 1822 WEST 6TH STREET WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED AT THE TWO STORY STRUCTURE JUST BEFORE 4:30 A.M.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE PERSONNEL FOUND HEAVY SMOKE AND FLAMES IN THE FIRST-FLOORLAUNDRY ROOM.

ALL EIGHT OCCUPANTS IN THE HOME ESCAPED SAFELY AND THE BUILDING DID HAVE WORKING SMOKE ALARMS.

THE STRUCTURE SUSTAINED MODERATE DAMAGE AND CITY OFFICIALS HAVE RED-TAGGED THE HOME.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

A REMINDER THAT ANY SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WHO WOULD LIKE A FREE SAFE HOME INSPECTION AND FREE SMOKE ALARMS MAY CONTACT SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE AT 279-6377.