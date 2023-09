WESTERN IOWA TECH CELEBRATES NEW IMPROVEMENTS

WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE OF SIOUX CITY CELEBRATED A NEW MISSION STATEMENT, NEW PROGRAMS, BUILDING IMPROVEMENTS AND A NEW LOGO WITH A RIBBON CUTTING WITH THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ON CAMPUS THURSDAY MORNING.

SCHOOL PRESIDENT DR. TERRY MURRELL SAYS THE PROCESS TO GET TO THE NEW LOOK HAS BEEN ONGOING WITH A LOT OF INPUT TAKEN:

THAT INPUT LED TO THE NEW LOGO AND THE OTHER CHANGES AND IMPROVEMENTS SUCH AS THE NEW ADMISSIONS AREA, BOOKSTORE, AND E-SPORTS ARENA:

SCHOOL MARKETING DIRECTOR ANDREA ROHLENA, WHO SPEARHEADED THE CAMPAIGN, SAYS THE PLAN TOOK ROOT ONE DAY WHEN DR. MURRELL CAME INTO HER OFFICE:

MURRELL SAYS THE NEW PROGRAMS HAVE EXCITED THE CURRENT STUDENTS AND WILL HOPEFULLY HELP ATTRACT MORE STUDENTS TO ENROLL AT WESTERN IOWA TECH:

EARLIER THIS SUMMER, THE BOOKSTORE WAS RELOCATED TO THE FRONT OF THE DR. ROBERT E. KISER BUILDING. RESULTING IN HIGHER FOOT TRAFFIC, ALLOWING VISITORS AND STUDENTS THE ABILITY TO PURCHASE ATHLETIC AND COLLEGE MERCHANDISE.