SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER RECEIVES MAJOR TYSON GRANT

THE SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER IN SIOUX CITY HAS RECEIVED A $35,000 GRANT FROM TYSON FOODS TO SUPPORT THE PURCHASE OF AN INDUSTRIAL-SIZE COMMERCIAL REFRIGERATOR AND FREEZER FOR STORING FOOD IN THE CHURCH ORGANIZATION’S FOOD PANTRY.

THE DONATION IS PART OF THE TYSON COMMUNITY GIVING PROGRAM AND IS ALSO PART OF THE COMPANY’S HUNGER ACTION MONTH PLEDGE TO PROVIDE GREATER ACCESS TO PROTEIN IN COMMUNITIES FACING HUNGER.

SINCE 2020, SUNNYBROOK HOPE CENTER HAS SERVED NEARLY TWO MILLION MEALS TO THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY AND FAMILIES FACING FOOD INSECURITY.

ON AVERAGE, THE PANTRY SERVES MORE THAN 250 HOUSEHOLDS EVERY WEEK.

IN FISCAL YEAR 2023 TO DATE, TYSON HAS INVESTED OVER $70 MILLION THROUGH FINANCIAL AND PRODUCT DONATIONS TO LOCAL COMMUNITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY THROUGH NONPROFIT PARTNERSHIPS.

Photos from Sunnybrook Hope Center