SOUTH DAKOTA REJECTS NAVIGATOR C-O-2 PIPELINE APPLICATION

THE SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION HAS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED NAVIGATOR C-O-2’S APPLICATION TO BUILD A CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINE IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

SDNAV OC…SOQ. :28

THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD HEARING ABOUT THE PROPOSED SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS PIPELINE IS CONTINUING IN FORT DODGE WITH MORE TESTIMONY FROM WITNESSES WHO SUPPORT THAT PROJECT.

LANDOWNERS WHO OPPOSE SUMMIT’S PIPELINE TESTIFIED OVER THE PAST TWO WEEKS.

THE PERMIT HEARING FOR SUMMIT’S ROUTE IN SOUTH DAKOTA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN MONDAY.

IN EARLY AUGUST, REGULATORS IN NORTH DAKOTA REJECTED SUMMIT’S CONSTRUCTION PERMIT AND THE COMPANY HAS ALTERED ITS ROUTE IN NORTH DAKOTA IN RESPONSE AND IS ASKING NORTH DAKOTA’S PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION TO RECONSIDER THE APPLICATION.

