FALL HARVEST ABOUT TO RAMP UP IN NORTHERN IOWA

THE HARVEST SEASON WILL LIKELY START IN NORTHERN IOWA WITHIN A WEEK TO TEN DAYS, ACCORDING TO ANGIE RIECK HINZ, A FIELD AGRONOMIST AT IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION AND OUTREACH.

WITH THE HOT TEMPERATURES, LOW HUMIDITY AND WINDY CONDITIONS WE’VE HAD LATELY, SHE SAYS THE CROPS MATURED MUCH MORE QUICKLY THAN EXPECTED, AND THOSE DRY CONDITIONS MAY LEAD TO A MUCH GREATER RISK DURING THE HARVEST.

AS FARMERS PREPARE FOR THE BIG JOB AHEAD, RIECK HINZ SAYS THEY’D BE WISE TO MAKE A CHECKLIST, ONE THAT INCLUDES FIRE SAFETY.

AT LEAST SEVEN EAST-CENTRAL IOWA COUNTIES ALREADY HAVE ACTIVE BURN BANS IN PLACE DUE TO CONTINUED DROUGHT CONDITIONS.

Radio Iowa/ Photo by ISU Extension