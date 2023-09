EHMCKE TO RUN FOR CITY SCHOOL BOARD SEAT

LANCE EHMCKE HAS BECOME THE 4TH CANDIDATE TO OFFICIALLY FILE PAPERS TO RUN FOR A SEAT ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD.

EHMCKE A LOCAL ATTORNEY, RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING “AS A LONG-TIME RESIDENT AND PARENT OF CHILDREN WHO ARE PRODUCTS OF OUR PUBLIC SCHOOLS, I HAVE ALWAYS RECOGNIZED THE IMPORTANCE OF ENSURING THAT EVERY CHILD HAS ACCESS TO A STRONG EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION”.

EHMCKE SAYS HE IS “COMMITTED TO PRIORITIZING OUR CURRICULUM, ESPECIALLY READING AND MATH, AS WELL AS MAINTAINING OUR CAREER ACADEMY TO EXPOSE OUR CHILDREN TO AS MANY CAREER PATHS AS POSSIBLE.”

HE JOINS TRISHA RIVERS, PHIL HAMMAN AND MARGUERITTE CORTEZ AS CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR A FULL FOUR YEAR TERM ON THE SCHOOL BOARD.

THERE ARE FOUR FULL TERM SEATS AND ONE PARTIAL TERM SEAT, THE REMAINDER OF PERLA ALARCON-FLORY’S TERM, UP FOR ELECTION.

TWO CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS, BERNIE SCOLARO AND MONIQUE SCARLETT HAVE PREVIOUSLY STATED THEY WOULD NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION

BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL AND TAYLOR GOODVIN’S SEATS ARE ALSO UP FOR RE-ELECTION.

THE DEADLINE TO FILE TO RUN IS SEPTEMBER 21ST.