1st Felony Charges Filed In Student Athlete Sports Betting

THE FIRST FELONY CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED IN THE INVESTIGATION OF STUDENT ATHLETE GAMBLING AT IOWA AND IOWA STATE UNIVERSITIES.

EMORY MILLER REPORTS:

FIVE STUDENT-ATHLETES AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA AND IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY ARE PLEADING GUILTY TO UNDERAGE GAMBLING.

HAWKEYE KICKER AARON BLUM AND BASEBALL PLAYER GEHRIG CHRISTENSEN, AND CYCLONE QUARTERBACK HUNTER DEKKERS, AND LINEMEN DODGE SAUSER AND JACOB REMSBURG ADMITTED TO PLACING BETS BEFORE THEY TURNED 21 YEARS OLD.

EACH WILL PAY A FINE OF MORE THAN 600-DOLLARS. THEY ALSO FACE A COMPLETE LOSS OF COLLEGIATE ELIGIBILITY.