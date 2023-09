ROCKWOOD FACES NEW CRIMINAL CHARGE

A SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT AT A HOME IN THE 1700 BLOCK OF INGLESIDE AFTER A PURSUIT HAS A NEW CRIMINAL FELONY CHARGE FILED AGAINST HIM.

25 YEAR OLD ANTONIO ROCKWOOD IS NOW CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE THEFT.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THE VEHICLE ROCKWOOD CRASHED NEAR 18TH AND INGLESIDE FOLLOWING A PURSUIT BY POLICE WAS ALLEGEDLY STOLEN BY HIM FROM A RESIDENCE IN THE 1700 BLOCK OF DOUGLAS STREET ON MONDAY.

THE VICTIM SAYS THE VEHICLE WAS TAKEN WITHOUT HER PERMISSION AND STATED SHE DOES NOT KNOW ROCKWOOD.

ROCKWOOD HAD BEEN A WORK RELEASE ESCAPEE SINCE JUNE 29TH.

HE WAS FOUND HIDING IN AN ATTIC IN THE HOME ON INGLESIDE AND WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT FURTHER INCIDENT.

ROCKWOOD HAS A COURT DATE SET FOR NEXT FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15TH.