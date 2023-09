RICKETTS WORKS TO UNPLUG BIDEN ELECTRIC VEHICLE MANDATE

U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA CONTINUES TO TAKE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO TASK OVER ITS PLAN TO REQUIRE TWO-THIRDS OF NEW CARS AND TRUCKS BE ELECTRIC IN JUST EIGHT YEARS:

ELECTRIC1 OC….AND BUSINESSES. :18

RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKA AND THE REST OF THE COUNTRY DOES NOT HAVE INFRASTRUCTURE IN PLACE TO ADEQUATELY HANDLE THE INCREASED ELECTRICITY NEED THAT WILL COME FROM:THE MANDATE:

ELECTRIC2 OC………SINGLE E-V CHARGER. :17

RICKETTS CONDEMNED THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S EMISSION MANDATES WHEN THEY WERE FIRST ANNOUNCED EARLIER THIS YEAR AND IS WORKING ON LEGISLATION TO OVERTURN THE MANDATE:

ELECTRIC3 OC…..ENERGY INDEPENDENCE. :24

HE SAYS CHINA HAS THE LION’S SHARE OF PRODUCTION AND PROCESSING OF RARE METALS NEEDED FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY, AND IF OUR RELATIONS DETERIORATE, THAT WILL ALSO HAMPER THE PRODUCTION OF THOSE CARS AND TRUCKS.