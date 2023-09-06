Musketeers Trade Kochendorfer To Omaha

The Sioux City Musketeers have traded goalie, Croix Kochendorfer to the Omaha Lancers in exchange for a 2024 Phase II 5th round pick.

Last season, Kochendorfer appeared in 30 games for the Musketeers. He carried a 12-12-1-3 record with a 2.98 GAA and a 0.897 save percentage.

Kochendorfer authored pair of shutouts, with one coming in Fargo on October 28th and another on January 28th during a game in Sioux Falls.

The Twin Cities native also started both playoff games for the Musketeers.

Prior to joining Sioux City, Kochendorfer was the net minder for the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League.

He was in the crease for 38 games and put together a .908 save percentage, a 2.79 GAA and a 16-16-2 record.