MORNINGSIDE ANNOUNCES LARGEST INTERNATIONAL STUDENT ENROLLMENT

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY HAS ANNOUNCED THERE ARE ARE 110 NEW AND RETURNING INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS FROM 31 COUNTRIES AT THE SCHOOL THIS SEMESTER.

THAT REPRESENTS THE LARGEST POPULATION OF INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS MORNINGSIDE HAS EVER HAD AT ONE TIME IN THE HISTORY OF THE INSTITUTION.

OVERALL ENROLLMENT AT MORNINGSIDE WAS STABLE FOR THE YEAR.

TWO AREAS OF GROWTH ARE IN NURSING, WHERE THE RN TO BSN PROGRAM SAW A TOTAL ENROLLMENT INCREASE OF 44%,

THE DOCTOR OF NURSING PRACTICE PROGRAM REALIZED A 33% INCREASE IN PART-TIME STUDENTS.

THE BACHELOR’S COMPLETION IN EDUCATION PROGRAM SAW A 14% INCREASE IN TOTAL ENROLLMENT, AND THE GRADUATE EDUCATION INITIAL LICENSURE TEACHER INTERN PROGRAM SAW A 119% INCREASE IN FULL-TIME ENROLLMENT.

AMONG THE NEW UNDERGRADUATES THIS TERM ARE 14 STUDENTS WHO ARE TAKING PART IN THE INAUGURAL YEAR OF THE MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF AVIATION.

THE FIRST FLIGHTS FOR THE PROFESSIONAL FLIGHT PROGRAM ARE EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE THIS MONTH.

MORNINGSIDE ALSO SAW A FIVE PERCENT IMPROVEMENT IN ITS YEAR ONE TO YEAR TWO RETENTION RATE.