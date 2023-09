IOWA UTILITIES BOARD SETS HEARING ON MIDAMERICAN NATURAL GAS RATE HIKE

THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD HAS ISSUED AN ORDER ESTABLISHING THE PROCEDURAL SCHEDULE AND SETTING A DATE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING MIDAMERICAN ENERGY’S APPLICATION FOR AN INCREASE IN ITS IOWA NATURAL GAS BASE DELIVERY RATES TO CUSTOMERS.

THE PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD JANUARY 9TH AT 9 A.M. IN THE IUB’S HEARING ROOM IN DES MOINES.

MIDAMERICAN FILED ITS APPLICATION ON JUNE 12TH, SEEKING I-U-B APPROVAL OF A REVISION OF RATES TO INCREASE ITS ANNUAL REVENUES UNDER IOWA CODE.

MIDAMERICAN’S PROPOSED RATE INCREASE IS PENDING BEFORE THE IUB IN DOCKET NO. RPU-2023-0001.

WRITTEN COMMENTS CAN BE FILED IN THIS RATE CASE BY COMPLETING AND SUBMITTING THE IUB’S ONLINE COMMENT FORM, BY EMAIL TO CUSTOMER@IUB.IOWA.GOV, OR BY POSTAL MAIL TO THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD, DOCKET NO. RPU-2023-0001, 1375 E. COURT AVE., DES MOINES, IA 50319-0069.