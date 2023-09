ERNST SAYS MCCONNELL IS STILL SHARP IN U.S. SENATE LEADERSHIP ROLE

CONCERNS ABOUT AGING MEMBERS OF CONGRESS AND THE PRESIDENT HAVE BEEN VOICED AGAIN AFTER SENATE MINORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL OF KENTUCKY FROZE UP UP AGAIN LAST WEEK WHILE SPEAKING TO REPORTERS IN HIS HOME STATE.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR JONI ERNST SAYS AMERICANS EXPECT THEIR ELECTED OFFICIALS TO BE ABLE TO HANDLE THEIR DUTIES THEY WERE VOTED IN FOR:

ERNST SAYS MCCONNELL HAS BEEN CHECKED OVER BY CAPITOL ATTENDING PHYSICIAN BRIAN MONAHAN, WHO FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF SEIZURE, PARKINSONS OR STROKE:

THE SENATE HAS RECONVENED AFTER ITS SUMMER RECESS AND ERNST SAYS SHE MET WITH MCCONNELL TUESDAY NIGHT:

ERNST SAYS THE NATIONAL MEDIA KEEPS FOCUSING ON MCCONNELL, BUT NOT PRESIDENT BIDEN’S FAILURES.

IT WAS THE SECOND TIME MCCONNELL HAD FROZEN UP WHILE SPEAKING IN THE PAST TWO MONTHS.

CONGRESS MUST PASS SEVERAL BUDGET APPROPRIATIONS BILLS BEFORE THE SEPTEMBER 30TH DEADLINE TO AVOID A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN.

ERNST MADE HER COMMENTS ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE”