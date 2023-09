BRIAR CLIFF INAUGURATION CEREMONY OF PATRICK J. SCHULTE SET

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY WILL HOST AN INAUGURATION EVENT TO HONOR THE 12TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY, DR. PATRICK J. SCHULTE.

HIS INAUGURATION WILL CELEBRATE THE NEARLY 100-YEAR HISTORY OF BRIAR CLIFF AND HIGHLIGHT PLANS FOR THE NEXT 100 YEARS AND BEYOND.

DR. SCHULTE BEGAN HIS TENURE AT BRIAR CLIFF AS THE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE IN JUNE OF 2021.

HE WAS PROMOTED TO INTERIM PRESIDENT IN JULY OF 2022, AND WAS NAMED PRESIDENT IN MARCH OF 2023.

THE CEREMONY WILL TAKE PLACE ON CAMPUS IN THE NEWMAN FLANAGAN CENTER ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15TH AT 3 P.M.

PARKING WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE AT THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS ON 1201 W. CLIFTON AVENUE WITH SHUTTLE SERVICES PROVIDED.