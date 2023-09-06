Bates Named To Post Season All A.A. Team

The American Association has named Sioux City Explorers right-handed pitcher Solomon Bates to the 2023 American Association Postseason All-Star Team.

The California native went 10-6 in 2023 and led the league with 124 strikeouts with a 3.57 ERA in 20 starts. Bates pitched at least five innings in all his starts except his last one where he left due to injury precautions.

For the season he tossed 13 quality starts–pitching at least six innings with three earned runs or fewer–for the Explorers.

In the 126 innings and in 20 starts (and one complete game) that he pitched, Bates allowed 37 walks and logged 124 strikeouts and earned a 1.000 WHIP.

He was the opening day starter for the club, tossing five shutout innings in a win over Kansas City.

Bates is in his second season with the X’s after joining the club late last season.

In 2022, Bates threw 18 innings over eight appearances with 31 strikeouts and a 5.50 ERA. Bates would also put up a 1.444 WHIP while making one start for the X’s.

photo by Katie Brewer, Sioux City Explorers