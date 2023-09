SUMMIT CARBON CEO OPENS 3RD WEEK OF IOWA UTILITIES HEARINGS

THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD HEARING FOR THE PROPOSED SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS PIPELINE ENTERED ITS 3RD WEEK TUESDAY.

JAMES POWELL, SUMMIT’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER TOOK THE WITNESS STAND.

HE SAYS SUMMIT’S PROJECT IS ABOUT ENSURING ETHANOL PLANTS THAT CONNECT TO THE PIPELINE MAKE A PROFIT.

BRIAN JORDY, A LAWYER FOR PIPELINE OPPONENTS, CHALLENGED POWELL, AND SUGGESTED THE UTILITIES BOARD IS BEING ASKED TO PICK PIPELINE INVESTORS AS WINNERS AND PROPERTY OWNERS WHO DON’T WANT THE PIPELINE ON THEIR LAND WILL BE THE LOSERS.

POWELL SAYS SUMMIT HAS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH 73% OF THE AFFECTED LANDOWNERS IN THE STATE, AND HAS REROUTED ITS PROPOSED PIPELINE 15-HUNDRED TIMES IN IOWA.

UNDER QUESTIONING, POWELL SAID HE DOES NOT KNOW THE SLATE OF INVESTORS IN SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS.

HOWEVER, POWELL DID TELL ATTORNEY BRIAN JORDY THE PIPELINE COMPANY IS A SPIN OFF OF SUMMIT AG GROUP, WHICH IS OWNED BY BRUCE RASTETTER, AN AGRI-BUSINESSMAN WHO’S MADE INVESTMENTS IN THE PORK AND BIOFUELS INDUSTRIES AND IS THE FORMER HEAD OF THE IOWA BOARD OF REGENTS:

LANDOWNERS OPPOSED TO THE PROJECT TESTIFIED DURING THE FIRST TWO WEEKS OF THE UTILITIES BOARD HEARING, WHICH IS BEING HELD IN FORT DODGE.

