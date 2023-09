REWARD INCREASED FOR HUISENTRUIT INFORMATION

A REWARD FOR INFORMATION ABOUT A MASON CITY IOWA NEWS ANCHOR WHO WENT MISSING NEARLY THREE DECADES AGO IS BEING INCREASED.

PRIVATE INVESTIGATOR STEVE RIDGE ANNOUNCED THAT THE REWARD BEING OFFERED IN THE CASE OF JODI HUISENTRUIT HAS BEEN UPPED TO 50-THOUSAND DOLLARS.

HUISENTRUIT WAS ON HER WAY TO WORK AT A MASON CITY TV STATION IN 1995 WHEN SHE DISAPPEARED.

RIDGE SAYS TIPS ABOUT THE NEWS ANCHOR INCREASED WHEN A 25-THOUSAND-DOLLAR REWARD WAS ANNOUNCED IN FEBRUARY, AND HE HOPES THE NEW AMOUNT WILL GENERATE EVEN MORE LEADS.