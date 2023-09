MORE INFORMATION ON ROCKWOOD ARREST

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE SUSPECT ARRESTED MONDAY NIGHT, FOLLOWING A STAKEOUT AND SURVEILLANCE OF A HOME AT 1724 INGLESIDE HAD BEEN A WORK RELEASE ESCAPEE SINCE JUNE 29TH.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS 25 YEAR OLD ANTONIO ROCKWOOD WAS ARRESTED AFTER A SERIES OF EVENTS THAT BEGAN WHEN AN OFFICER SPOTTED THE SUSPECT IN A CAR AROUND 6:30 P.M:

OFFICERS SURROUNDED THE HOME AND BLOCKED OFF STREETS IN THE AREA.

SGT. GILL SAYS A WOMAN WITH A YOUNG CHILD FIRST CAME OUT OF THE RESIDENCE:

POLICE GAINED ENTRY AND SEARCHED THE HOME AND EVENTUALLY FOUND ROCKWOOD:

HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT FURTHER INCIDENT.

SGT. GILL SAYS THE VEHICLE ROCKWELL WAS IN WHEN THE PURSUIT BEGAN WAS REPORTED STOLEN, BUT NOT UNTIL AFTER HE WAS CAPTURED:

ROCKWOOD WAS INITIALLY CHARGED WITH ABSENCE FROM CUSTODY AND WAS ALSO BEING HELD ON A FEDERAL WARRANT.