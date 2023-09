FIRE DESTROYED A GARAGE AND DAMAGED TWO HOMES IN MORNINGSIDE MONDAY NIGHT.

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHALL RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE STRUCTURE FIRE AT 821 SOUTH NEWTON WAS CALLED IN AT 9:13 P.M:

COLLINS SAYS THE HOMES WERE NOT RED TAGGED BECAUSE DAMAGED WAS LIMITED TO THE SIDING, BUT THE GARAGE WAS DESTROYED:

NOBODY WAS INJURED BY THE FIRE.

File photo