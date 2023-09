COUNTY SUPERVISORS REPLACE DEWITT WITH NELSON ON L-E-C BOARD

WOODBURY COUNTY’S BOARD OF SUPERVISOR HAVE VOTED TO CHANGE WHO REPRESENTS THE COUNTY ON THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY.

THE BOARD VOTED 5-0 TO REPLACE FORMER SUPERVISOR ROCKY DEWITT WITH CURRENT SUPERVISOR MARK NELSON.

SUPERVISOR CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG TOOK ISSUE WITH THE L-E-C BOARD LAST WEEK, WHEN NONE OF THE THREE MEMBERS SHOWED UP AT THE SUPERVISOR’S MEETING TO UPDATE THE COUNTY ON HOW LONG PAST A SEPTEMBER 14TH TARGET DATE THE NEW $69 MILLION DOLLAR JAIL FACILITY WOULD BE COMPLETED:

THE L-E-C BOARD’S LEGAL COUNSEL HAS TOLD ITS MEMBERS NOT TO TALK ABOUT DELAYS, BECAUSE OF A CONCERN OVER POSSIBLE LAWSUITS.

BOARD MEMBER KEITH RADIG SAYS THE L-E-C BOARD HAS KEPT THE COUNTY IN THE DARK.

HE WANTED MARK NELSON TO REPLACE DEWITT, WHO LEFT THE COUNTY BOARD WHEN HE WAS ELECTED STATE SENATOR, BUT WAS ALLOWED BY THE COUNTY TO CONTINUE AS THEIR L-E-C REPRESENTATIVE:

SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR SAID 20 NEW EMPLOYEES WERE PLANNING ON STARTING WORK IN THE NEW FACILITY, AND CHALLENGED DEWITT TO RELEASE MORE INFORMATION ON WHEN THAT COULD HAPPEN:

DEWITT SAID HE THOUGHT IT WOULD BE MORE BENEFICIAL TO KEEP HIM ON THE L-E-C BOARD, BUT HE WOULD PROBABLY SLEEP BETTER IF HE WAS REMOVED.

THE SUPERVISORS TOOK A ROLL CALL VOTE, 5-0 TO REMOVE DEWITT.

THEY THEN VOTED 5-0 TO REPLACE HIM WITH NELSON.THROUGH DECEMBER 31ST OF 2027.