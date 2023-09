RAMASWAMY PROPOSES MAJOR TAX CHANGES

A TAX DEBATE IS LOOMING FOR FEDERAL POLICYMAKERS BECAUSE TRUMP ERA TAX CUTS EXPIRE AT THE END OF 2025.

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE VIVEK RAMASWAMY IS PROPOSING A CHANGE IN FEDERAL TAX POLICY RATHER THAN AN EXTENSION OF THE TAX CUTS APPROVED IN 2017.

VIVEK1 OC………ALL THE DEDUCTIONS.” :12

RAMASWAMY SAYS THE 59 PERCENT INHERITANCE TAX HE PROPOSED IN HIS BOOK LAST YEAR WAS A THOUGHT EXPERIMENT AND THE 12 PERCENT FLAT TAX HE’S PROPOSED THIS YEAR WOULD BE ASSESSED TO ALL INCOME, INCLUDING INHERITED MONEY OR ASSETS.

RAMASWAMY SAYS A 12 PERCENT FLAT TAX MEANS A BROAD BASE OF AMERICANS WOULD BE PAYING THE LOWEST POSSIBLE RATE.

VIVEK2 OC……….AS WELL.” :08

RAMASWAMY HAS PROPOSED THE COMPLETE ELIMINATION OF SOME FEDERAL AGENCIES, INCLUDING THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE.

VIVEK3 OC………JUST SHUT DOWN.” :10

RAMASWAMY MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING A RECENT INTERVIEW WITH RADIO IOWA.