POLICE CAPTURE WANTED FUGITIVE AT INGLESIDE RESIDENCE

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED A FUGITIVE MONDAY NIGHT, FOLLOWING A STAKEOUT AND SURVEILLANCE OF A HOME AT 1724 INGLESIDE.

OFFICERS SURROUNDED THE HOME BEGINNING AROUND 7 P.M. AND BLOCKED OFF STREETS IN THE 1700 AND 1800 BLOCKS OF INGLESIDE AND 19TH AND COURT AREA.

THE SWAT UNIT WAS DEPLOYED BECAUSE IT WAS BELIEVED THAT ROCKWOOD AND ANOTHER KNOWN FELON COULD BE INSIDE THE HOME AND WERE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS..

A WOMAN AND CHILD CAME OUT OF THE RESIDENCE AND POLICE USED A MEGAPHONE TO CALL OUT TO WHOEVER ELSE WAS INSIDE TO SURRENDER.

POLICE GAINED ENTRY AND SEARCHED THE HOME AND FOUND ROCKWOOD HIDING INSIDE.

HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT FURTHER INCIDENT.