MORE IOWANS JOINING LABOR UNIONS

MONDAY WAS OF COURSE LABOR DAY, AND THE LATEST FEDERAL DATA SHOWS ABOUT 105-THOUSAND UNION MEMBERS WERE IN IOWA’S WORKFORCE LAST YEAR.

THAT’S SEVEN PERCENT OF THE ENTIRE WORKFORCE AND THE FIRST INCREASE IN STATEWIDE UNION MEMBERSHIP IN FOUR YEARS.

PAUL IVERSON AT THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA LABOR CENTER SAYS IT’S PARTLY DUE TO THE IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC.

LABOR3 OC………BEFORE COVID.” :23

HE SAYS RECENT STRIKES — AND EVEN THE THREAT OF A STRIKE — ARE DRAWING ATTENTION TO THE LABOR MOVEMENT’S IMPACT.

LABOR4 OC……..IN THE STATE.” :27

THE WESTERN IOWA LABOR FEDERATION HELD THE ANNUAL PICNIC FOR WORKERS ON MONDAY IN RIVERSIDE PARK.

File photo