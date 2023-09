GOSS SAYS MIDWEST ECONOMY IS SLUMPING

THE MIDWEST MANUFACTURING INDEX WAS BELOW NEUTRAL FOR A SECOND CONSECUTIVE MONTH.

CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY ECONOMIST DR. ERNIE GOSS SAYS THIS COMES AFTER FIVE STRAIGHT MONTHS ABOVE GROWTH NEUTRAL.

HIRING REMAINS IN A SLUMP ACROSS THE MIDWEST AS EMPLOYERS SCRAMBLE TO FIND THE RIGHT PEOPLE FOR THEIR OPERATIONS.

INFLATION WILL CONTINUE TO RISE, AS GOVERNMENT SPENDING DOES, TOO.

DR. GOSS SAYS THE SLUMPING WORLD ECONOMY IS GOING TO BE A DRAG ON THE U.S. ECONOMY.

IOWA’S BUSINESS CONDITIONS INDEX REMAINED BELOW GROWTH NEUTRAL IN AUGUST, BUT INCREASED FROM JULY.

IOWA MANUFACTURERS REPORTED EXPORTS EXPANDED FROM 7.7 BILLION DOLLARS IN THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR, TO 8.6 BILLION DOLLARS A YEAR LATER.