SEPTEMBER IS LIBRARY CARD MONTH

SEPTEMBER IS LIBRARY CARD SIGN UP MONTH AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY.

STOP INTO ANY SIOUX CITY LIBRARY LOCATION TO FILL OUT A LIBRARY CARD APPLICATION OR APPLY ONLINE.

THE CARDS LETS YOU ACCESS A VARIETY OF GREAT THINGS FREE, STARTING WITH THOUSANDS OF BOOKS AND DVD’S

YOU MAY ALSO STREAM MOVIES AND DOWNLOAD EBOOKS, AUDIOBOOKS, MAGAZINES, GRAPHIC NOVELS, AND READ-ALONG BOOKS FOR KIDS ON YOUR SMART DEVICES.

THE PUBLIC LIBRARY ALSO OFFERS COMPUTERS FOR USE AT THE WILBUR AALFS DOWNTOWN AND MORNINGSIDE LIBRARY LOCATIONS.

THERE’S ALSO A MICROFILM COLLECTION FROM NEWSPAPERS AND OTHER LOCAL HISTORY RECORDS AT THE DOWNTOWN LIBRARY.