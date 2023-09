LEAVING & WAVING PHOTO EXHIBIT DEBUTS AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

THE PHOTOGRAPHY OF NATIVE SIOUX CITYAN DEANNA DIKEMAN IS FEATURED IN “LEAVING AND WAVING,” THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM’S CURRENT EXHIBIT ON DISPLAY THROUGH OCTOBER 15TH.

MUSEUM CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS SHE STARTED TAKING THE PHOTOS OF HER PARENTS IN 1991:

ANDERSON SAYS THOSE FAREWELL PHOTOS BECAME SOMETHING SPECIAL OVER TIME:

ANDERSON SAYS ACCORDING TO DIKEMAN, THERE WAS NO OVERALL VISION OF MAKING A SERIES. SHE TOOK THE PHOTOGRAPHS AS A WAY TO DEAL WITH THE SADNESS OF LEAVING. IT GRADUALLY TURNED INTO THEIR GOODBYE RITUAL

DIKEMAN’S SON GROWS FROM AN INFANT IN A CAR SEAT TO A YOUNG MAN AT THE STEERING WHEEL IN THE PHOTO SERIES.

DIKEMAN WILL GIVE A GALLERY TALK AT THE MUSEUM AT 2 P.M. ON SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1ST.