WESTWOOD SCHOOL GUN CALL TURNS OUT TO BE “CAP GUN”

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED THURSDAY TO A CALL THAT A 2ND GRADE STUDENT AT WESTWOOD SCHOOL IN SLOAN MIGHT HAVE HAD A GUN IN HIS BACKPACK AT THE SCHOOL.

THE DEPUTIES IMMEDIATELY INVESTIGATED AND QUICKLY DETERMINED IT WAS AN OLD-FASHIONED CAP GUN.

NO STUDENTS OR STAFF WERE EVER IN ANY DANGER.

SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES SAY THE STUDENTS WHO REPORTED THE SITUATION DID EXACTLY WHAT WE WANT EVERYONE TO DO. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING SUSPICIOUS REPORT IT IMMEDIATELY.