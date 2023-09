EMMETSBURG DAY CARE PROVIDER CHARGED IN DEATH OF 23 MONTH OLD BOY

AN EMMETSBURG, IOWA WOMAN HAS BEEN CHARGED IN THE JANUARY DEATH OF A NEARLY TWO YEAR OLD BOY SHE WAS PROVIDING DAY CARE TO IN THAT CITY.

28-YEAR-OLD HANNAH PRIEST IS CHARGED WITH CHILD ENDANGERMENT RESULTING IN DEATH, A CLASS B FELONY.

BACK ON JANUARY 19TH, E-M-T’S RESPONDED TO 1605 8TH STREET FOR A CALL OF AN UNRESPONSIVE CHILD.

23-MONTH-OLD SEBASTIAN JESPERSEN WAS TRANSPORTED TO PALO ALTO COUNTY HOSPITAL AND THEN TO BLANK CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL IN DES MOINES.

ON JANUARY 24TH HE WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED.

AN INVESTIGATION BY THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION (DCI) AND THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER REVEALED THAT SEBASTIAN DIED OF HEAD TRAUMA CONSISTENT WITH INFLICTED INJURIES.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT DURING A MAY 16TH INTERVIEW WITH HANNAH PRIEST, SHE ADMITTED TO BEING FRUSTRATED WITH THE BOY THAT DAY AND SET HIM INTO HIS COT BY HIS SHOULDERS AND MAY NOT HAVE KNOWN HER OWN STRENGTH WHEN DOING SO.

PRIEST IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD ON A $50,000 CASH ONLY BOND.