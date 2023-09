9-1-1 SERVICE IN NEBRASKA HAS BEEN RESTORED FOLLOWING AN OUTAGE THAT AFFECTED MULTIPLE EMERGENCY DISPATCH CENTERS ACROSS THE STATE.

LUMEN REPORTED THE OUTAGE CAUSED BY A FIBER CUT TO ITS NETWORK IN THE OMAHA AREA, BEGAN AT 7:05 P.M., THURSDAY EVENING.

SERVICE WAS RESTORED FRIDAY MORNING AROUND 5:30 A.M.

LUMEN IS WORKING TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF THE FIBER CUT.

39 OF THE 68 PUBLIC SAFETY ANSWERING POINTS IN NEBRASKA FOR 9-1-1 WERE AFFECTED.