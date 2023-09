BLOOD DONOR NEED CONTINUES

IOWA-BASED LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER IS APPEALING FOR DONORS AS IT’S ON-CALL THROUGH A NATIONAL NETWORK TO PROVIDE BLOOD ANYWHERE IT’S NEEDED FOR THE HURRICANE ZONE IN THE SOUTHEAST.

LIFESERVE SPOKESWOMAN DANIELLE WEST SAYS THEY’VE BEEN IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH BLOOD CENTERS ACROSS FLORIDA, GEORGIA AND THE CAROLINAS, ALL OF WHICH FELT — OR ARE FEELING — THE IMPACT OF IDALIA.

WEST SAYS BLOOD CENTERS IN CITIES THAT WERE HIT BY THE MONSTER STORM ARE REGROUPING AND DETERMINING WHAT THEY NEED.

LIFESERVE IS WORKING TO CONTINUE STOCKING UP NOW, AS THE SUMMERTIME HAS BEEN CHALLENGING FOR DONATIONS.

LIFESERVE PROVIDES BLOOD PRODUCTS TO 161 HOSPITALS PRIMARILY IN IOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA.

CALL 800.287.4903 OR LOG ON TO LIFESERVEBLOODCENTER.ORG.