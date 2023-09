AAA TO PROVIDE TOW TO GO LABOR DAY WEEKEND SERVICE

TRIPLE A WILL PROVIDE A FREE SERVICE THIS WEEKEND, IN AN EFFORT TO KEEP IMPAIRED DRIVERS OFF THE ROAD.

THE GROUP IS ACTIVATING ITS TOW TO GO PROGRAM IN IOWA, NEBRASKA, AND EIGHT OTHER STATES. WHEN CALLED.

THE AUTO CLUB GROUP DISPATCHES A TOW TRUCK TO TRANSPORT THE DRIVER AND VEHICLE TO A SAFE LOCATION WTIHIN A 10-MILE RADIUS FOR FREE.

ITS ACTIVE UNTIL 6 A.M. TUESDAY, AND PROVIDES FREE, CONFIDENTIAL RIDES TO TRIPLE A ADN NON-TRIPLE A MEMBERS.

THIS IS THE 25TH YEAR THE AUTO CLUB GROUP HAS PROVIVDED THE TOW TO GO PROGRAM. CALL TRIPLE A AT 855-286-9246 FOR THE TOW TO GO PROGRAM.