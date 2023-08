TIP A COP EFFORT RAISES OVER $4000 FOR IOWA SPECIAL OLYMPICS

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S PERSONNEL WERE SERVING UP LUNCH THURSDAY AT TEXAS ROADHOUSE TO RAISE MONEY FOR IOWA SPECIAL OLYMPICS AND THE SIOUX CITY KNIGHTS.

POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS THE ANNUAL EVENT IS ALWAYS A GREAT COMMUNITY EFFORT:

TIPCOP4 OC………TO COME OUT HERE. :20

MUELLER SAYS THE EVENT FITS RIGHT IN WITH THE DEPARTMENT’S COMMUNITY POLICING EFFORTS:

TIPCOP5 OC……AMAZING PARTNERSHIP. :19

MANY OF THE LOCAL SPECIAL OLYMPIANS WERE ALSO ON HAND TO HELP OUT AND VISIT WITH THOSE ATTENDING THE FUNDRAISER, WHICH RAISED OVER $4000.