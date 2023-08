SOUTH SIOUX CITY HIRES NEW FIRE CHIEF

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS A NEW FIRE CHIEF.

DOUG KOOPMAN COMES TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM THE HENDERSON, NEVADA FIRE DEPARTMENT, WHERE HE RECENTLY RETIRED AFTER OVER 34 YEARS OF SERVICE, INCLUDING THE LAST 23 AS A BATTALION CHIEF.

KOOPMAN HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN EMS FOR OVER 38 YEARS, AND STARTED HIS PARAMEDIC CAREER IN KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI.

KOOPMAN KNOWS THE REGION HAVING BEEN BORN IN AURORA NEBRASKA, RAISED IN SCOTLAND, SOUTH DAKOTA AND GRADUATED FROM STORM LAKE, IOWA.

HE SAYS HE AND HIS WIFE CORI ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO BEING ACTIVE MEMBERS IN THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY.

Photo from SSC Fire Dept.