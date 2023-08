THE DEFINITION OF MALE AND FEMALE IN THE STATE OF NEBRASKA IS NOW SOLELY BASED ON BIOLOGICAL SEX AT BIRTH.

REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER THURSDAY THAT HE CALLS “THE WOMEN’S BILL OF RIGHTS.”

IT REQUIRES SINGLE-SEX SPACES BE PROVIDED FOR SPORTS, BATHROOMS, DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SHELTERS, AND CHANGING ROOMS.

STATE SENATORS AGAINST THE ORDER SAY IT EXPOSES NEBRASKA’S TRANSGENDER COMMUNITY AND PUTS THE STATE AT RISK OF LOSING FEDERAL FUNDING.