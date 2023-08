PATE WANTS TO GET OUT THE HIGH SCHOOL VOTE IN IOWA

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE IS ENCOURAGING ALL IOWA HIGH SCHOOLS TO PARTICIPATE IN A STATEWIDE EFFORT TO REGISTER STUDENTS TO VOTE.

EACH SCHOOL THAT REGISTERS AT LEAST 90 PERCENT OF THEIR ELIGIBLE STUDENTS BY MARCH 22ND WILL RECEIVE THE 2023-2024 CARRIE CHAPMAN CATT AWARD, NAMED AFTER THE IOWAN WHO WAS A NATIONAL LEADER IN THE WOMEN’S SUFFRAGE MOVEMENT.

SCHOOLS THAT REGISTER AT LEAST 50 PERCENT AND 70 PERCENT OF ELIGIBLE STUDENTS WILL ALSO RECEIVE STATEWIDE RECOGNITION.

HSVOTE1 OC………THAT MOMENTUM. :13

STATE LAW ALLOWS 17-YEAR-OLDS TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN IOWA.

THEY CAN ALSO PARTICIPATE IN PRIMARY ELECTIONS IF THEY WILL BE 18 YEARS OLD IN TIME FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION.

OVER THE 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR, 19 SCHOOLS WERE RECOGNIZED FOR REGISTERING 90 PERCENT OF ELIGIBLE STUDENTS TO VOTE.