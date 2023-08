PART OF SOUTH LAKEPORT BRIDGE AREA TO REOPEN TO TRAFFIC

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS THE REOPENING OF THE INSIDE LANE OF THE SOUTH LAKEPORT BRIDGE WILL TAKE PLACE AT NOON TODAY (AUG. 31ST).

THIS WILL BE A 10-FOOT-WIDE LANE FOR TRAFFIC.

SGT. MARK HUBERTY OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE BRIDGE WAS DAMAGED TUESDAY:

BRIDGE1 OC…ONE OF THEM. :09

HUBERTY SAYS IT WILL TAKE AWHILE TO COMPLETE THE NEEDED REPAIRS:

BRIDGE2 OC……..BE REBUILT. :10

THE REMAINDER OF THE SOUTHBOUND SOUTH LAKEPORT STREET BRIDGE WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL REPAIRS CAN BE COMPLETED.