DEBRIS REMOVAL OF NORTH SIOUX BRIDGE COLLAPSE CONTINUES

CLEAN UP WORK IS CONTINUING IN NORTH SIOUX CITY FOLLOWING A TRAIN DERAILMENT AND COLLAPSE OF A RAILROAD BRIDGE IN THE TOWN JUST BEFORE 4 P.M. WEDNESDAY.

UNION COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGER JASON WESTCOTT SAYS THE WORK HAS BEEN GOING ON SINCE WEDNESDAY NIGHT WITH THE INITIAL FOCUS ON THE TANKER CARS LOADED WITH ETHANOL:

HE SAYS THE REST OF THE 19 DERAILED CARS HAVE BEEN DEALT WITH AND REMOVAL OF BRIDGE DEBRIS IS UNDERWAY::

MILITARY ROAD LEADING TO THE BRIDGE HAS REOPENED, BUT HIGHWAY 105 WILL LIKELY REMAIN CLOSED THERE INTO THE WEEKEND:

WESTCOTT SAYS THE INVESTIGATION INTO WHAT CAUSED THE COLLAPSE AND DERAILMENT IS CONTINUING:

NO INJURIES TOOK PLACE DURING THE DERAILMENT AND BRIDGE COLLAPSE.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE