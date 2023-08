ARTSPLASH BEGINS SETTING UP DOWNTOWN

THE 29TH ANNUAL ARTSPLASH TAKES PLACE THIS WEEKEND ON THE GROUNDS OF THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER AND SURROUNDING DOWNTOWN STREETS.

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS THOSE STREETS WERE CLOSED TO BEGIN THE SET UP AND MOVE IN OF ARTISTS AND PARTICIPANTS THURSDAY MORNING:

THOSE STREETS WILL REOPEN AROUND 9 PM THIS SUNDAY.

SUMMER AMMOND OF THE ART CENTER SAYS ARTIST AMANDA BROWDER WILL BE HERE TO BEGIN PLANNING A SPECIAL PROJECT OF COVERING THE ART CENTER WITH FABRIC IN THE COMING YEAR:

THERE WILL BE A VARIETY OF ENTERTAINMENT THIS WEEKEND WITH MUSIC, MOVIES FROM THE SIOUXLAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL AND KIDS ACTIVITIES.

BEHRENS SAYS THERE WILL BE ADDITIONAL SHADE PROVIDED FOR WHAT WILL BE A HOT, SUNNY, WEEKEND:

ARTSPLASH IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC AND IS OPEN FROM 10AM UNTIL 5 PM THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY.

