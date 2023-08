TWO CHARGED WITH ARSON IN YANKTON

TWO YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA RESIDENTS ARE FACING CHARGES FOLLOWING AN ARSON INVESTIGATION IN THAT CITY.

LAST WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23RD, YANKTON FIRE PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO A RESIDENTIAL FIRE IN THE 200 BLOCK OF W 5TH STREET.,

YANKTON POLICE, THE STATE D-C-I, AND STATE FIRE MARSHAL FOUND EVIDENCE AT THE SCENE INDICATING THE FIRE WAS DELIBERATELY SET.

TWO MALES WERE SEEN WALKING INTO THE SPECIFIC RESIDENCE AROUND THIRTY MINUTES BEFORE THE FIRE WAS REPORTED.

INVESTIGATORS WERE ABLE TO IDENTIFY THEM AND INTERVIEW THEM ABOUT THE FIRE.

18-YEAR-OLD TREYVON JACKSON AND A JUVENILE MALE WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ARSON AND RECKLESS BURNING.

File photo