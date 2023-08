TRAFFIC IS BACKED UP ON MILITARY ROAD LEADING FROM RIVERSIDE INTO NORTH SIOUX CITY BECAUSE OF A TRAIN DERAILMENT AND COLLAPSE OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE.

A HALF DOZEN CARS HAVE REPORTEDLY DERAILED FROM THE COLLAPSE OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE IN THE NORTH SIOUX CASINO AREA.

NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED AT THIS TIME.

THE UNION COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS MOTORISTS SHOULD AVOID THE AREA AROUND MILITARY ROAD, HIGHWAY 12 AND RIVER DRIVE IN NORTH SIOUX CITY AND SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES.