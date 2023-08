TIP A COP TO HELP SPECIAL OLYMPICS THURSDAY IN SIOUX CITY

YOU CAN GET A GREAT LUNCH THURSDAY AND HELP OUR LOCAL SPECIAL OLYMPICS PROGRAM BY STOPPING BY TEXAS ROADHOUSE IN THE MORNINGSIDE AREA AND TIPPING A COP.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS AN OFFICER WILL BRING YOU YOUR LUNCH:

SGT. GILL SAYS YOUR FREE WILL DONATION FOR THE LUNCH GOES TO SPECIAL OLYMPICS IOWA AND OUR LOCAL ATHLETES WITH THE SIOUX CITY KNIGHTS:

THERE WILL ALSO BE A PATROL CAR ON DISPLAY THAT WILL ALSO BE USED TO RAISE FUNDS FOR THE SIOUX CITY KNIGHTS:

YOU CAN ALSO PLAY BAGS IN THE PARKING LOT AND THERE ARE NO RESERVATIONS TO EAT REQUIRED.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE IS LOCATED AT 5130 SERGEANT ROAD IN THE LAKEPORT COMMONS AREA.