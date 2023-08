TIM SCOTT BRINGS GOP PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TO LE MARS

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TIM SCOTT CAMPAIGNED IN LE MARS ON WEDNESDAY.

THE SOUTH CAROLINA SENATOR HELD A NOON TOWN HALL MEETING AT THE UPTOWN EVENT CENTER, DISCUSSING NATIONAL ISSUES INCLUDING THE CRISIS AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER:

TIMSCOTT4 OC………BECAUSE OF FENTANYL :21

SCOTT SAYS PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’S ADMINISTRATION HAS FAILED AMERICA BY NOT SECURING THE BORDER AND STOPPING THE INFLUX OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AND DRUGS:

TIMSCOTT5 OC………OUR SOUTHERN BORDER. :20

SENATOR SCOTT SAYS HE “BACKS THE BLUE” AND SAYS EFFORTS NEED TO BE MADE TO MAKE SURE LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ARE ABLE TO FUNCTION TO REDUCE CRIME IN AMERICA:

TIMSCOTT6 OC…….DEAD WRONG. :29

SCOTT ALSO PRAISED GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS FOR HER EFFORTS IN EDUCATION, AND SAYS EVERY STUDENT SHOULD BE ABLE TO GO TO A SCHOOL OF THEIR FAMILY’S CHOOSING;

TIMSCOTT7 OC………SUCCESS IN YOUR LIFE. :25

SCOTT WAS INTRODUCED BY 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA.

BEFORE THE TOWN HALL, SENATOR SCOTT SPOKE TO A NORTHWEST IOWA REPUBLICAN WOMEN’S GROUP.