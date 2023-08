SUSPECT ARRESTED IN SATURDAY PELLET RIFLE SHOOTING

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE ARRESTED A MAN WHO WAS THE SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN THE SHOOTING WITH A PELLET RIFLE OF ANOTHER MAN SATURDAY MORNING.

37-YEAR-OLD BRADLEY WAYNE ANDREWS IS CHARGED WITH WILLFUL INJURY, A CLASS D FELONY.

ANDREWS ALLEGEDLY SHOT 30-YEAR-OLD STEVEN RIDDLE IN THE CHEST DURING AN ARGUMENT NEAR A HOMELESS ENCAMPMENT IN THE AREA OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND TRI-VIEW AVENUE.

A MEMBER OF RIDDLE’S FAMILY SAYS THE PELLET PENETRATED HIS TORSO AND LODGED IN HIS HEART.

SHE SAYS HE WAS LIFE FLIGHTED TO AN OMAHA HOSPITAL FOR OPEN HEART SURGERY.

ANDREWS IS BEING HELD ON $5000 BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.