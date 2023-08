GRASSLEY SAYS IRS HAS LOST MILLIONS OF TAXPAYER RETURNS BACKUP DATA

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS CALLING FOR AN INVESTIGATION OF THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE AFTER A WATCHDOG REPORT FOUND THE AGENCY LOST THE BACKUP DATA FROM MILLIONS OF TAXPAYERS’ RETURNS.

GRASSLEY SAYS A FORTUNE HAS BEEN SPENT TO UPGRADE I-R-S TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT YEARS, MONEY WHICH HE SAYS EVIDENTLY WASN’T A GOOD INVESTMENT.

GRASSLEY, THE SENIOR REPUBLICAN ON THE SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE, SAYS I-R-S BUNGLING HAS LED TO PALLETS FULL OF TAX RECORDS EITHER GOING MISSING OR BEING LEFT IN INSECURE LOCATIONS.

IN ONE CASE, THE AGENCY SENT DOZENS OF CARTRIDGES CONTAINING SOME 200-THOUSAND PHOTOS OF TAX RECORDS TO AN OUTSIDE CONTRACTOR FOR REFORMATTING.

THAT CONTRACTOR WENT OUT OF BUSINESS IN 2018 AND THE RECORDS VANISHED.

GRASSLEY SAYS THE AMERICAN PEOPLE DESERVE BETTER, AND THEY DESERVE AN I-R-S THAT PRIORITIZES PROTECTING THEIR CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION:

HE SAYS THERE MUST BE ACCOUNTABILITY TO PREVENT THIS TYPE OF MISCONDUCT FROM HAPPENING AGAIN.