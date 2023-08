SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY PREPARES FOR 108TH SEASON

THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY WILL BEGIN ITS 108TH SEASON NEXT MONTH IN THE ORPHEUM THEATER.

DAVID GROSS IS THE NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE SYMPHONY AND SPOKE AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING ABOUT THE LOCAL ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THE ORCHESTRA:

GROSS SAYS THE EDUCATIONAL ACTIVITIES INVOLVING THE SYMPHONY ALSO ATTRACTED HIM TO COME TO SIOUX CITY:

ALL OF THE SYMPHONY’S EDUCATION PROGRAMS ARE FREE TO THE STUDENTS.

THE SYMPHONY BEGINS ITS NEW SEASON WITH MAESTRO RYAN HASKINS ON SEPTEMBER 30TH WHEN IT PERFORMS JOHN WILLIAMS OSCAR WINNING SOUNDTRACK AT A SCREENING OF THE STAR WARS MOVIE “THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK” AT THE ORPHEUM.